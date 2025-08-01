Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Stake Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,414,000. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,415,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

