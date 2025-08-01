Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.