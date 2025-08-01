Invictus Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

