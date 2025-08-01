iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $76,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

