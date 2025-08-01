iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,497,000 after acquiring an additional 198,090 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 503,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,023,000 after acquiring an additional 138,010 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 101,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

