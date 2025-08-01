iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.