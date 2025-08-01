iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.