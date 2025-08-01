iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

