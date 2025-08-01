iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

