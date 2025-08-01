iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

