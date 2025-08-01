iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $27,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 253,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

