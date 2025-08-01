iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCZ opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

