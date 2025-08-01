iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

