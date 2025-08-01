iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 344,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,326,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

