iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

