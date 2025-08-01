iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 72,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

