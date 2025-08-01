iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $448.79. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

