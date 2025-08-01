iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after buying an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,513,000 after buying an additional 160,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

