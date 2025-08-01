iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,933,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

