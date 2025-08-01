iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,933,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.