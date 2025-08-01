iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.