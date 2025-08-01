iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,675,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after buying an additional 115,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWO stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

