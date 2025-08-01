iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.