iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

