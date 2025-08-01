iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

