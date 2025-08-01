iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 32.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

