iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 71,504.3% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

