iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 642.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $181.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $185.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.