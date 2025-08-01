iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1,566.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 252,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

BYLD stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $248.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

