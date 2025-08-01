James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of James River Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 428,636 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 93,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at James River Group

In other James River Group news, Director Peter B. Migliorato acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,037.46. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Randell Sutherland bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $143,562.59. This represents a 227.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,625 shares of company stock valued at $353,124. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

James River Group Trading Up 2.9%

JRVR opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.08.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

