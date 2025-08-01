JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 689,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 447,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 330,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

NYSE:KB opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

