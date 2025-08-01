Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 666,398 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4,052.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 682,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 666,398 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.