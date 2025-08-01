Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

