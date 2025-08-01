Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $101.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

