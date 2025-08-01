Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 857,602 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,602 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $30,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $570,533.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,632.34. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $53.86 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

