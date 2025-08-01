Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $112,154,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

