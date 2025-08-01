JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $367.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $316.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,905,000 after acquiring an additional 278,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after acquiring an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after purchasing an additional 513,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

