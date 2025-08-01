Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education accounts for 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $140.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

