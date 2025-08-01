Kestrel Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 80,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Atkore accounts for 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atkore by 1,514.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Atkore by 358.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atkore by 384.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.05. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

