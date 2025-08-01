KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 41,200 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 269.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in RPC were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RPC by 690.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 574,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RPC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,620,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $5.00 price target on RPC and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.08 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

