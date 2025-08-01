KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 700 Shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Camden National were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 65.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.63. Camden National Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAC. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

