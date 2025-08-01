KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.12%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

