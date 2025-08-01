KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 2.1%

Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($23.29) million. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.0%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.