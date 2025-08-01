KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 10,500 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

