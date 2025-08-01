LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Set at $15.50 by Piper Sandler

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given a $15.50 price target by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Trading Down 2.1%

LendingClub stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $302,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 36.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,057 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,523 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,568 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 26.4% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.