LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get LendingClub alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LC

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.44.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,611.50. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $302,610 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LendingClub by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,050 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,318 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LendingClub by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,568 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LendingClub by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 933,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.