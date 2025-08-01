Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 265 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FirstService by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 268,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FirstService by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FirstService by 52.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV opened at $197.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

