LPL Financial LLC Has $53.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $53,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

