Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 370 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $97.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.