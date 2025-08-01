Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $974,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

